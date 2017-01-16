The Election Commission finally took a call on Monday on the ownership of the cycle, delivering a major blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav by giving the poll symbol to his estranged son Akhilesh Yadav's faction.
The fight between the two factions of Samajwadi party had begun over who would control the party and its headquarters, and had subsequently spilled over to the ownership of the cycle as a party symbol.
Mulayam loses cycle war, symbol goes to son Akhilesh
Arguments by both Samajwadi factions heard on Friday, Jan 13, EC ruling delivered today
BS Web Team |
