Mulayam loses cycle war, symbol goes to son Akhilesh

The Election Commission finally took a call on Monday on the ownership of the cycle, delivering a major blow to by giving the poll symbol to his estranged son Akhilesh Yadav's faction.



The fight between the two factions of had begun over who would control the party and its headquarters, and had subsequently spilled over to the ownership of the cycle as a party symbol.





The decision, less than a month before the staggered Uttar Pradesh assembly election starts on February 11, was first announced by Akhilesh confidant Ram Gopal Yadav.

A beaming Ram Gopal Yadav, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote back to power in the coming election.

"This is a just decision," he told the media. "The Election Commission will get the blessings of crores of people of Uttar Pradesh."

The decision triggered wild celebrations among Akhilesh supporters in Lucknow, where the Chief Minister immediately headed to the house of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh.

The formally split on January 1 when the Akhilesh faction ousted Mulayam Singh as its President.

Both factions then petitioned the Election Commission to allot it the 'cycle' symbol.

After some two weeks of bitter fighting, the poll panel -- which heard both versions for hours on Friday -- on Monday voted in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh, who has lost the support of the majority in the party, had been desperate to hold on to the symbol which he picked long ago.

An Election Commission official said: "The group led by is the and is entitled to use the 'cycle' symbol."

With IANS inputs