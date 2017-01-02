Mulayam says SP still belongs to him; Shivpal gets emotional, sings song

(SP) chief on Monday said the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh belonged to him and that he enjoyed the support of the people.

Mulayam told media that he led a spot-free life so far and the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit when corruption charges were levelled against him once.

The founder headed to New Delhi on Monday and is set to take the battle of 'cycle' to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

His younger brother and state unit party president Shivpal Singh Yadav told media that he was with his elder brother now and always.

"I have always been with Netaji, will always be till my last breath," Shivpal said.

He said Mulayam was still the national president of the party and will remain so.

He, however, refused to divulge at what time they will go to the poll panel.

Shivpal on Sunday evening went emotional at a dinner event and sang a song that summed up his mood and also the first family of the poll-bound state.