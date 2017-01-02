TRENDING ON BS
AAP aims to shed 'regional party' tag; eyes Goa, Punjab, Gujarat polls
Mulayam says SP still belongs to him; Shivpal gets emotional, sings song

"I have always been with Netaji, will always be till my last breath," Shivpal said

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photo: PTI
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh belonged to him and that he enjoyed the support of the people.

Mulayam told media that he led a spot-free life so far and the Supreme Court gave him a clean chit when corruption charges were levelled against him once.

The SP founder headed to New Delhi on Monday and is set to take the battle of 'cycle' to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

His younger brother and state unit party president Shivpal Singh Yadav told media that he was with his elder brother now and always.

"I have always been with Netaji, will always be till my last breath," Shivpal said.

He said Mulayam was still the national president of the party and will remain so.

He, however, refused to divulge at what time they will go to the poll panel.

Shivpal on Sunday evening went emotional at a dinner event and sang a song that summed up his mood and also the first family of the poll-bound state.

