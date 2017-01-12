Mulayam to Akhilesh: Keep away from party dispute

Asserting that he would not allow the Samajwadi Party (SP) to be split, party patriarch on Wednesday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son to keep away from the dispute. Amidst the ongoing tussle in the party, Mulayam, in his address to party workers at the SP headquarters, once again trained his guns at cousin Ram Gopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP chief minister.

“I know who met the president of another party thrice. He wants to save his son and daughter-in-law. He should have approached me. I would have saved them. I asked them (rival camp) not to dispute. I want unity in the party. I am neither making a new party, nor changing our symbol,” he said.