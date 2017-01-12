TRENDING ON BS
Mulayam to Akhilesh: Keep away from party dispute

He also accused Ram Gopal Yadav of breaking the party

Press trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photo: PTI
Asserting that he would not allow the Samajwadi Party (SP) to be split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute. Amidst the ongoing tussle in the party, Mulayam, in his address to party workers at the SP headquarters, once again trained his guns at cousin Ram Gopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP chief minister.

“I know who met the president of another party thrice. He wants to save his son and daughter-in-law. He should have approached me. I would have saved them. I asked them (rival camp) not to dispute. I want unity in the party. I am neither making a new party, nor changing our symbol,” he said.

