Muslims choose triple talaq to satisfy lust, says Swami Prasad Maurya

BJP minister's comments come at a time when there is a raging debate over the issue of triple talaq

UP cabinet minister has charged that Muslims use triple talaq to change wives and satisfy their "lust", remarks that are likely to spur a controversy.



The minister's comments come at a time when there is a raging debate over the issue of triple talaq.



Maurya said triple talaqs have no basis.



" stands with Muslim women who have been given talaq unreasonably and arbitrarily," Maurya, who was here to participate in a function at the house of a local leader here, told news persons last night.



"These talaqs have no basis.... If someone only for satisfying his lust keeps changing his wives and forces his own wife and children on the streets to beg... No one will call this as right", he said.



Maurya said stands with such victims to help them get respect.

