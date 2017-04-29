TRENDING ON BS
Muslims choose triple talaq to satisfy lust, says Swami Prasad Maurya

BJP minister's comments come at a time when there is a raging debate over the issue of triple talaq

Press Trust of India 

Swami Prasad Maurya. Photo: ANI
UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya has charged that Muslims use triple talaq to change wives and satisfy their "lust", remarks that are likely to spur a controversy.

The BJP minister's comments come at a time when there is a raging debate over the issue of triple talaq.



Maurya said triple talaqs have no basis.

"BJP stands with Muslim women who have been given talaq unreasonably and arbitrarily," Maurya, who was here to participate in a function at the house of a local BJP leader here, told news persons last night.

"These talaqs have no basis.... If someone only for satisfying his lust keeps changing his wives and forces his own wife and children on the streets to beg... No one will call this as right", he said.

Maurya said BJP stands with such victims to help them get respect.

