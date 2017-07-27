'Na Na karte pyaar': Akhilesh mocks Bihar's political upheaval on Twitter

Former Chief Minister on Thursday fired sardonic salvo on Bihar's political upheaval, where senior (United) [JD-U] leader has severed ties with (RJD) and is ready to form next with his former ally- the Democratic Alliance (NDA).

mocked and said that the latter could not resist separation from his former ally.

Yadav took to twitter and took a metaphoric jibe at Kumar in chaste Hindi.

"Na Na karte pyaar tumhi se kar bethe, karna tha inkar, magar ikraar tumhi se kar bethe," tweeted Yadav.



is witnessing upheaval soon after Nitish Kumar's resignation came in yesterday evening.

Kumar and (BJP) leader Sushil Modi will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on today at 10 a.m.

This will be the sixth time, when Nitish will take the oath as the Chief Minister.