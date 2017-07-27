'Na Na karte pyaar': Akhilesh mocks Bihar's political upheaval on Twitter

-
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday fired sardonic salvo on Bihar's political upheaval, where senior Janata Dal (United) [JD-U] leader Nitish Kumar has severed ties with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and is ready to form next government with his former ally- the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Akhilesh Yadav mocked Nitish Kumar and said that the latter could not resist separation from his former ally.
Yadav took to twitter and took a metaphoric jibe at Kumar in chaste Hindi.
"Na Na karte pyaar tumhi se kar bethe, karna tha inkar, magar ikraar tumhi se kar bethe," tweeted Yadav.
ना ना करते, प्यार तुम्हीं से कर बैठेBihar Today — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 27, 2017
करना था इंकार मगर इक़रार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे
Bihar is witnessing upheaval soon after Nitish Kumar's resignation came in yesterday evening.
Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on today at 10 a.m.
This will be the sixth time, when Nitish will take the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister.
