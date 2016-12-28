Name those who deposited Rs 25 lakh before note ban: Rahul to Modi

Vice-President on Wednesday once again trained guns on Prime Minister and narrated a list of Congress' charter of demands on demonetization and asked for all restrictions on withdrawal of money to be lifted immediately.

"The government should come out with list of those who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation," Gandhi said at Foundation Day function.

He demanded that a sum of Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of every woman of a below poverty line family that has suffered post-demonetisation. He also demanded doubling of MNREGA wages and Income Tax and Sales Tax rebate for small businessmen and shopkeepers.



The Party's Charter of Demands on demonetization on behalf of the people of India. The Prime Minister must answer these questions pic.twitter.com/YxbYEwScpg — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 28, 2016 Since November 8, the government has limited the withdrawal amount from banks and ATMs. An individual can withdraw upto Rs 24,000 a week from bank and Rs 2,500 from an ATM. "All restrictions on withdrawal of money should be lifted immediately," Gandhi said.

Attacking the Prime Minister and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Gandhi said, " will stand with people and defeat the ideology of and RSS that spreads anger and hate."

Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has performed yagna for 50 families. "Many people have suffered and for this loss the government should give compensation."

He also demanded that the government should reveal the amount of black money recovered post November 8, the economic loss and the loss of lives.

Over 90 people have been reported dead in incidents directly or indirectly caused by the Central government's move.