Narayan Rane floats new party Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh to ally with NDA

Days after quitting the Congress, former Chief Minister today launched a new party called ' Swabhiman Paksh', and indicated his organisation may align with the



"I have just launched the party. I am waiting for some people to join, then I will decide the future course (of action)," the 65-year-old tough-talking leader, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region, told a press conference here.



Rane, who served as the chief minister in 1999 when he was in the Shiv Sena, hinted that his outfit might be veering towards the camp."I have friends there, so I have no issues with the party (BJP). Let me first make new friends for my party, and then I will be able to announce my next move."Asked if he aspires to become the chief minister, he said, "I still have an ambition to become the chief minister of It never dies. I will wait for the right time to come."He said he or his new party will never oppose any development work, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious bullet train project.The BJP's saffron ally has been critical of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The criticism has become increasingly strident following the stampede on the narrow foot overbridge linking Parel and Elphinstone Road stations that claimed 23 lives recently.Earlier, there was speculation that Rane may join the as some reports suggested that he had met party president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad a few months ago and later in New Delhi.However, a section in the was learnt to be not in favour of Rane's induction into the party.The Shiv Sena's threat to review its continuance in the government was also seen as a hint to the not to take Rane into the party fold. The has been bitterly critical of Rane, who had objected to Uddhav Thackeray's elevation in the party.supremo had expelled Rane from the party following which the Maratha leader joined the on July 26, 2005. He was made the revenue minister in the then government in the state the very next day.Rane's son Nitesh, an MLA known for his strongarm tactics, had launched 'Swabhimani Sanghatana' around a decade back. His organisation was often locked in confrontation with the Today, senior Rane borrowed the name for his new party from his son's organisation.Asked about the future of his son's outfit and his own party, said, "Now, both would become one entity. The Swabhimani organisation will be a part of the political party."Rane had resigned from the last month after accusing the party having reneged on the promise of making him the chief minister when he had joined it 12 years ago. He had also resigned as a member of the Legislative Council.Asked if he would contest the election for the seat that has fallen vacant following his resignation, Rane said he would take a call after the Election Commission announces the schedule.Rane also criticised Uddhav, saying "Everyone in Shiv Sena, except for Uddhav Thackeray, is my friend. He hardly understands any issue and keeps criticising leaders and their decisions. It is due to his leadership that the party has been widely ridiculed.""I have similar equations with Ashok Chavan (the state chief). Except for him, everyone in is my friend," he said.