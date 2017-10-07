Narayan Rane's outfit to join NDA

Maharashtra's former chief minister Narayan Rane, who recently quit the Congress, today said his political outfit-- ' Swabhiman Paksh'-- would join the (NDA).



"I have decided to be a part of the for the development of the state and the Konkan region," Rane told reporters.



Dismissing speculation that he would be accomodated in the Union Cabinet, Rane said, "I will stay in till 2019." He was apparently hinting at contesting the polls to be held that year.Rane, who resigned from the party about two weeks ago after a long-drawn tussle with its state leadership, had claimed three days back that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had invited him to join theA prominent leader from the influential Maratha community, Rane hails from Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region. Rane became the chief minister in 1999 when he was in theHe quit the Congress, alleging that the party had reneged on its promise to make him the chief minister when he joined it in 2005 after quitting the The Sena is a constituent of the and had advised the BJP against inducting him into the party.