Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar bond over prohibition

The bonhomie between Prime Minister and Chief Minister in Patna on Thursday was conspicuously contrary to their history of rivalry.

Modi was in Patna to attend celebrations for the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. In a surprise to both Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — which is a part of the Grand Alliance government in — both he and Nitish heaped praises on each other. Even RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who’s usually full of repartee, was left fumbling for words.

Their common subject was prohibition.

The Prime Minister said Kumar’s policy — called draconian by many — was an “inspiration”. “Social change is a difficult thing to forge. People will raise several objections. Yet, he (Nitish Kumar) has shown remarkable ability in implementing prohibition. It’s a courageous move,” said Modi.

Before him, Nitish, too showered praises on the Prime Minister “Narandra Modiji strongly implemented in Gujarat, when he had the reins of the state in his hands for 12 years,” said Kumar at the function.

This was the latest in Nitish’s rounds of support for the PM. He has already angered allies RJD and Congress by declaring full support for demonetisation. Nitish is also one of the strongest supporters of the goods and services tax. Both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have, in turn, praised Nitish.

BJP leaders Bihar, who are in the Opposition in the state Assembly, were flummoxed by this sudden bonhomie. Grand Alliance leaders were also visibly confused with the public display of admiration.

Lalu Prasad said as a “result of the joint effort”. “It’s useless question. is the leader of the government, therefore he was complimented. is a joint effort.”