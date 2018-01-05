JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Haj House issue: Avoid things that hurt sentiments of Muslims, says cleric
Business Standard

Narendra Modi reaches out to Manmohan Singh with a warm handshake

Modi reached the seat of the former premier, shook hands with him for quite some time and spoke to him

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shook hands with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh soon after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The cordial "handshake" came barely weeks after the duo had been locked in a bitter war of words over Gujarat elections.


As soon as Chairman M Venkiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die and 'Vande Mataram' was rendered, Modi was seen moving towards the opposition benches shaking hands with some members, including his predecessor.

He reached the seat of the former premier, shook hands with him for quite some time and spoke to him.

Among others with whom the Prime Minister was seen shaking hands were Deputy Chairman P J Kurien and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, who was bid farewell by the Upper House today as his tenure ends on January 27.

The show of cordiality between the incumbent and the former premier follows a rare row that broke out last month after Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh had colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls and latter hitting back saying a "dangerous precedent" was being set by such accusations and seeking apology.

Both the Houses had witnessed stormy protests over the issue with an adamant opposition seeking apology from Modi for his statement during Gujarat poll campaign and the BJP sticking to its point that PM would not apologise.

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements