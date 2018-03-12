Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights

(SP) MP Naresh Agrawal, along with three other party leaders - Nitin Agrawal, Mukesh Agrawal and Madhu Mishra - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Addressing the press, Agrawal said, "My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right. I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demand for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha." Meanwhile, Goyal welcomed Agrawal to the party and said, "I heartily welcome my friend in the Bharatiya Janata Party. His whole team today joined the party. I congratulate Naresh ji, Nitin ji, Mukesh ji, and Madhur Mishra ji and thousands of party workers along with them who recognised the development taking place in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and especially the rapid development that has swept Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." " ji felt he could serve the country and his state better if he joined the BJP," Goyal added. ALSO READ: With SP not nominating him to RS, Akhilesh aide Naresh Agrawal joins BJP Agrawal represents Hardoi constituency in the Rajya Sabha, and his term expires in March. How Naresh Agrawal's loyalty waivered and the controversies 1. Dancers and film actors were preferred over him for the nominations for the upper house of Parliament "My comparison was drawn with those working in films... I was rejected for those who dance in films, work in films", he said. He was referring to the nomination of film actor Jaya Bachchan by the for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in the coming biennial elections, ignoring Agrawal's claim. His term in the upper house is coming to an end shortly. ALSO READ: Naresh Agrawal hasn't done it first time... 2. BJP unhappy with Naresh Agrawal's remark; welcomes him nonetheless His remark did no go down well with the leaders of his new party. Senior leader Sushma Swaraj welcomed Agarwal on board but said his comment is not acceptable. Shri has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 12, 2018 ALSO READ: 'Unacceptable': BJP on Naresh Agrawal's comment on SP's Jaya Bachchan 3. Agrawal has often changed parties in the last over 30 years of his political career He had earlier been with the Akhil Bhartiya Loktantrik Congress with Jagdambika Pal, Rajeev Shukla and Shyam Sunder Sharma that allied with the BJP government headed by Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh in 1997. Describing his joining the BJP as "homecoming", he said he would unconditionally do whatever the party wanted him to. "I have not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party for any Rajya Sabha ticket, nor have I set any condition." Agrawal, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP in the Rajya Sabha in the last few years, lauded the Prime Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah. 4. was a staunch supporter of Akhilesh Yadav In 2016, amid a turf war in Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, asserted Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief ministerial candidate of in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. "Election will be contested under the guidance of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh will remain the chief ministerial candidate," the party's Rajya Sabha MP said. 5. Mulayam expelled Naresh Agrawal

In the midst of the bitter feud in the Yadav clan, supremo Mulayam Singh, in January 2017, expelled for attending the convention called by the Akhilesh camp.

6. rejects his expulsion

Agrawal rejected his expulsion from the party by Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Netaji's (Mulayam) step is totally unconstitutional. He has lost the power to expel anyone from the party as our president is now Akhilesh Yadav," Agrawal had said.

7. In the same month, rumours were rife on Naresh Agrawal's transition to BJP. However, he quashed them. Agrawal said that he was not going anywhere and he was with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

News of me joining the BJP is baseless. I am with Akhilesh Yadav and my aim is to finish BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

8. Naresh Agrawal's move to leave Congress, BSP, SP disappointed

Agarwal made it clear after joining that his son would vote in favour of BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha elections and complained that he was compared to the woman working in films, while selecting the candidate for Rajya Sabha. Agarwal is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, whose term would end on April 2 along with nine other seats in Uttar Pradesh. The election on these 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh would take place on March 23.

9. has always triggered row with his irresponsible statements

From linking the names of Hindu gods with alcohol to suggesting that former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was a terrorist, he has always triggered row with his irresponsible statements.

Triple Talaq: drew flak for calling Muslim women demanding a strict law against Triple Talaq as non-Muslims and BJP supporters. The Muslim women who were present at the Rajya Sabha gallery to watch the Triple Talaq debate were termed BJP supporters by Agarwal.

Lynching debate: A massive uproar broke out in the Rajya Sabha last year when the SP MP linked the names of Hindu gods with alcohol. He narrated an incident in 1991 when he visited a school that was turned into a jail. He said the names of some Hindu deities linked to some types of alcohol were written on the wall of the school. Pointing towards the treasury bench, Agrawal said these lines were written by “your people”.

10. Pakistan treated terrorist as a terrorist, says on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

Justifying the treatment meted out to Jadhav and his family in Pakistan, Senior leader today sparked a controversy by saying Pakistan has recognised Jadhav as a terrorist so has treated him accordingly.

“Agar unhone (Pakistan) Kulbhushan Jadhav ko aatankwadi apne desh mein mana hai, to wo uss hisaab se vyavhaar karenge; humare desh mein bhi aatankwadiyon ke saath aisa hi vyavhaar karna chahiye (If Pakistan has recognised Jadhav as a terrorist, they will treat him likewise; India should also treat terrorists like this," said outside the Parliament.

BJP heavily criticised for his statement. BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao called the SP leader's comments a "betrayal of interest".