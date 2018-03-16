National anthem must have NE, not Sindh, says Congress MP: Facts to know

MP Ripun Bora on Friday moved a private resolution in Rajya Sabha, seeking an amendment of the Anthem and replacing the word 'Sindh' with 'Northeast' region. Bora, moving the resolution, explained the word 'Sindh' representing province, no longer a part of India but Pakistan, should be deleted and a word representing 'North East' region, an important part of the country, be added. The MP from Assam sought an amendment of the Anthem and replacement of the words. "North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the Anthem. On the other hand, is mentioned, which is no longer a part of India but of Pakistan, which is a hostile country," Bora told ANI. The resolution mentioned the North East region finds no mention in the Anthem. "Then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad had in a statement on January 24, 1950 said the composition consisting of the words and music known as 'Jana Gana Mana' is the Anthem of India subject to such alterations in the words as the Government of India may authorise as occasion arises," the resolution said. Controversies around the Anthem It is not the first time that the Anthem has come under controversy. Was written to please the British monarch? The Anthem first courted controversy on the day it was sung by for the very first time on December 27, 1911 at the Calcutta session of the The was then dominated by the moderates. They decided to felicitate King George V and Queen Mary, who visited Calcutta on December 30, for annulling the partition of Bengal. Tagore was requested to write a song for the session specially convened to felicitate the royal couple. While Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya's "Vande Mataram" from Anand Matth was sung on the first day of the session, Tagore sang "Jana Gana Mana" on the second day. A resolution was also passed declaring loyalty to King George. The Anglo-Indian English media widely reported that "Jana Gana Mana" was a tribute to the king.

It was only in 1939 that Tagore, Asia's first Nobel prize winner for literature, rejected the charge that he had written "Jana Gana Mana" to praise King George. "I should only insult myself if I cared to answer those who consider me capable of such unbounded stupidity," he wrote, adding that the song praised the "lord of destiny" and not the king.