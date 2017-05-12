National Herald case: Delhi HC orders probe; Rahul, Sonia in big trouble

In a development bound to trouble the Gandhi family in the Herald case, the Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to an probe into the matter.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court had allowed to investigate of Gandhis, which was then challenged at the Delhi High Court.

(BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had filed an application in 2012, accusing chief and her son Rahul and others associated with the of conspiring to cheat in the land deal.

In his complaint, Swamy had alleged that the granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to the AJL, owner of the Herald newspaper, established by Jawaharlal Nehru, which was either not repaid or repaid in case, which was in violation of Section 269T of the Act, 1961.

In August, the court issued notices to Sonia, Rahul and five others on Swamy's application seeking presentation of certain documents from Associated Journals Pvt. Ltd (AJL) and Indian (INC) in connection with the Herald case.