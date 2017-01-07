Navjot Sidhu likely to join Congress on Jan 9 in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Former (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to officially join on January 9th.

According to sources, Sidhu wanted to join in presence of party vice-president but since he is out of country, he decided the date accordingly.

The Committee (CEC) of for Punjab is scheduled on 10th of January and the remaining 40 party candidates will be declared.

The Punjab is waiting for to return from his New Year trip abroad to get the party's campaign rolling.

Both Sidhu and his wife had quit the last year over differences with the top leadership.

Sidhu, who had represented Amritsar in the between 2004 and 2014, had accused of using him as a "decorative piece" and trying to keep him out of Punjab.

After resigning from the BJP, Sidhu had also formed a new political front in Punjab with India's former hockey captain Pargat Singh and Punjab MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwant Singh Bains called "Aawaaz-e-Punjab".

Sidhu may contest the Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar East, according to his wife Navjot Kaur who recently joined the party.

"He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East," Kaur told ANI.

However, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister had asserted earlier that Sidhu is a "human bomb" and "would explode once he entered the Congress".