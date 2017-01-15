Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Move comes ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab, scheduled for February 4

A former Indian cricketer who later turned politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Sunday joined the Congress party ahead of the coming in Punjab.



Sidhu had met Congress Vice-president a little while earlier.



The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had resigned from the Rajya Sabha in July last year and quit the party two months later in September.



Meanwhile, Sidhu had also launched a new political party, Awaz-e-Punjab, and asked like-minded people looking to work for Punjab’s interests to come together to defeat the forces that ruined the state.



His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, also a BJP member previously, had joined the Congress a few months ago.



The Assembly election in Punjab is scheduled for February 4.



BS Web Team