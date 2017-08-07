NCP leaders in Arunachal dissolve party, merge with NPP

In a huge blow to Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Party (NCP) leaders in on Monday dissolved the party and merged it with the People's Party (NPP) in the state.

The dissolution of the in this BJP-ruled the state came after leaders alleged that President showed "no keen and active interest" in

"We and supporters of the have lost confidence with the None of the central party leaders, even Sharad Pawar, show any keen and active interest" or even visit the state, NPP spokesperson Nima Sangey Saling told IANS.

"Arunachal is facing many issues, be it China's frequent claims over Arunachal or development issues. They ( MPs) never raise it in Parliament. Therefore, we decided to merge with the NPP," the former Vice President stated.

Saling said the leaders in Arunachal merged with the NPP after assessing the party's performance in the Manipur election besides seeing "the NPP stand to protect the tribal interest and to ensure sustainable development".

Meanwhile, NPP President Conrad K. Sangma has appointed former President Gicho Kabak as his party President in