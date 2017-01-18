NCP's Supriya Sule criticises Cong's move to go solo in BMC polls

leader on Tuesday said Congress' decision against an alliance with her party for the municipal polls reflected its "short-term thinking" and a tie-up would be beneficial to both.

" decision of not aligning with us for the civic polls is due to short term thinking. The decision has been taken without giving any thought," she told PTI.

Asked if there is still a possibility of the alliance materialising before the poll process gets underway, Sule said the ball is in Congress' court.

" was always categorical that an alliance is beneficial to both parties but was not forthcoming. I am of the view that an alliance should happen," said Sule, daughter of supremo and MP from Baramati.

She said district units of and are positive for an alliance for Zilla Parishad elections. But leaders sitting in are "averse" to it, she claimed without naming anyone.

state president had yesterday said leader Sanjay Nirupam was adamant that his party will go alone in civic polls, but an understanding could still be worked out if MPCC chief Ashok Chavan intervenes.

"He (Nirupam) had declared so a couple of months back. But if Ashok Chavan as the president of the state unit of can intervene using his influence and get the understanding done...," Tatkare had said.

However, both parties have joined hands to contest the Legislative Council elections in five Graduates and Teachers constituencies, scheduled on February 3.

Elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune will be held on February 21, while polls to 26 Zilla Parishads will be held in two phases on February 16 and 21, followed by counting of votes on February 23.