NCP skips meeting called by Sonia as further cracks surface in oppn ranks

The Nationalist Party (NCP) on Friday skipped a meeting of opposition parties called by President Sonia Gandhi, amid further cracks in the joint opposition.

Sharad Pawar's was invited for the meeting. The skipping of the opposition meet comes amid reports that two MLAs of the in Gujarat may have voted for the BJP and not for candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was called to discuss opposition unity and chalk out a strategy against the Modi government.

Among the leaders who were present at the meeting in Parliament complex are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Trinamool (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, NC's Omar Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others.