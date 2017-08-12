NCP slams CM Fadnavis over Lokayukta probe against minister Prakash Mehta

The opposition on Saturday said the decision of Chief Minister to refer to the the allegation against his cabinet colleague was "clever game" to save himself from any possible fallout.

last night announced a probe into the opposition allegation that there had been a serious impropriety in clearing a slum-redevelopment project in the city by Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, a BJP member of the cabinet.

"The chief minister has played a clever game. On the one hand, he has saved his own skin against the fallout of the probe against the housing minister. This is also an attempt to show people that he will not let any allegation pass of without an inquiry," spokesperson Nawab Malik said.



Malik said according to the Act, the chief minister does not come under the purview of



"When the housing minister himself said that he had apprised the CM of his decision to sign on the file (relating to the slum development under question), it is obvious that the CM would be made to answer some difficult questions. Since the will not probe that angle, there will no questions raised against Fadnavis," he said.

He said that was why the opposition parties sought a probe into the allegations against Mehta and industries minister Subhash Desai (of Shiv Sena) by a sitting judge of the high court.



Mehta has been facing heat over alleged "unauthorised" transfer of extra building rights of the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project at the MP Mills Compound in south Mumbai, originally granted to slum dwellers, to project- affected people.

The opposition has alleged that the move was aimed at favouring a particular developer.



The opposition had also accused Mehta of incorporating the names of his family members as the beneficiaries of a in suburban Ghatkopar.



On allegations against Industries Minister Desai, had said the government will request the to consider the case and if that does not work out an independent probe would be conducted.