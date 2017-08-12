NCP slams CM Fadnavis over Lokayukta probe against minister Prakash Mehta

Fadnavis
last night announced a Lokayukta
probe into the opposition allegation that there had been a serious impropriety in clearing a slum-redevelopment project in the city by Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, a BJP member of the cabinet.
"The chief minister has played a clever game. On the one hand, he has saved his own skin against the fallout of the probe against the housing minister. This is also an attempt to show people that he will not let any allegation pass of without an inquiry," NCP
spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
"When the housing minister himself said that he had apprised the CM of his decision to sign on the file (relating to the slum development under question), it is obvious that the CM would be made to answer some difficult questions. Since the Lokayukta
will not probe that angle, there will no questions raised against Fadnavis," he said.
He said that was why the opposition parties sought a probe into the allegations against Mehta and industries minister Subhash Desai (of Shiv Sena) by a sitting judge of the high court.
Mehta has been facing heat over alleged "unauthorised" transfer of extra building rights of the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project at the MP Mills Compound in south Mumbai, originally granted to slum dwellers, to project- affected people.
The opposition has alleged that the move was aimed at favouring a particular developer.
The opposition had also accused Mehta of incorporating the names of his family members as the beneficiaries of a slum redevelopment project
in suburban Ghatkopar.
On allegations against Industries Minister Desai, Fadnavis
had said the government will request the Lokayukta
to consider the case and if that does not work out an independent probe would be conducted.
