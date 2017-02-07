NCP takes jibe at BJP over Ram Temple issue

The Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar, saying that the latter's reiteration on on an everyday basis is meaningless as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

" ji is empowered and authorised to talk about Ram Mandir every day. But simply by talking about Ram Mandir everyday as it is meaningless," leader Majeed Memon said.

Memon also expressed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would find it difficult to defy the Supreme Court by bringing the issue.

"I know I cannot raise Babri Masjid and so do I know that he(Vinay) can also not raise because the matter is sub judice before the highest court and even the Prime Minister of India will find it difficult to defy the Supreme Court. Let be happy with what he says for his self-satisfaction," he added.

Katiyar on Monday said that they will raise the 'Ram temple' issue vigorously.

"We will raise issue vigorously and find a solution through legal passage. If needed, we will also take further steps," Katiyar said.

This comes two weeks after he courted a controversy with his 'sexist' remark against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the party's star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh elections.