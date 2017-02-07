NCP takes jibe at BJP over Ram Temple issue

TRENDING ON BS
Security beefed up in Ghaziabad ahead of PM, Rahul rallies; SPG visits site
ANI  |  New Delhi 

The National Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar, saying that the latter's reiteration on Ram Temple on an everyday basis is meaningless as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

"Vinay Katiyar ji is empowered and authorised to talk about Ram Mandir every day. But simply by talking about Ram Mandir everyday as it is meaningless," NCP leader Majeed Memon said.

Memon also expressed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would find it difficult to defy the Supreme Court by bringing the Ram Temple issue.

"I know I cannot raise Babri Masjid and so do I know that he(Vinay) can also not raise Ram Temple because the matter is sub judice before the highest court and even the Prime Minister of India will find it difficult to defy the Supreme Court. Let Vinay Katiyar be happy with what he says for his self-satisfaction," he added.

Katiyar on Monday said that they will raise the 'Ram temple' issue vigorously.

"We will raise ram temple issue vigorously and find a solution through legal passage. If needed, we will also take further steps," Katiyar said.

This comes two weeks after he courted a controversy with his 'sexist' remark against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the party's star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh elections.

