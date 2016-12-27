NCP to boycott meeting called by Congress on demonetisation

Recently, Congress went to meet the Prime Minister alone leaving other parties behind

on Monday said it will boycott the meeting called by in New Delhi tomorrow to ramp up attack on the government over demonetisation.



"In the (last) five-six Parliament sessions, was with all opposition parties. But (leaders) recently went to meet the Prime Minister alone, leaving other parties behind. A question has been raised on the unity among opposition parties," spokesperson Nawab Malik said here.



Malik was referring to a meeting between a delegation headed by Rahul Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Tomorrow, has called a meeting of all opposition parties (in Delhi). will not be a part of it but we believe that all opposition parties should be together and for that a definite plan of action should be prepared and implemented," Malik said.

