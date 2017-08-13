NCRB data highlights crime rates in Kerala during LDF, UDF govts

Every time the Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power in Kerala, there has been an increase in violence, Arun Jaitley, Union minister for finance, defence and corporate affairs, had said on August 7. Jaitley had visited Kerala following the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker on July 29. Between 2006 and 2011, when Kerala was ruled by the LDF, the number of crimes registered increased 30 per cent to 148,313 in 2010, from 105,255 in 2006, according to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB). During the same period, the crime rate (per 100,000 people) ...