NDA govt, Narendra Modi support SC/ST reservation: Ramdas Athawale

He said his ministry is mulling to increase inter-caste marriages encouragement money to Rs 2.5 lakh

He said his ministry is mulling to increase inter-caste marriages encouragement money to Rs 2.5 lakh

In the wake of remarks by a senior functionary advocating review of policy, Union minister Ramdas Athawale Sunday said the Constitution has given to SC/STs and the and Prime Minister Modi support it.



"Indian Constitution has given to SC/STs. The and Prime Minister Modi support reservation. Anyone who opposes to SC/STs...We are not going to accept it," Athawale, who heads Republican Party of (A), an ally, told reporters here.



He pointed out that the Sangh has clarified that publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya's remarks on reservations is his personal opinion and said the constitutionally provided should continue.



The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said the present of 49.5 per cent should be increased to 75 per cent to enable reservations to the upper class.



"First end casteism before making any attempts to remove caste-based reservation. Parliament has to pass a bill and make new law to increase by another 25 per cent. If constitutional amendment is in place there will be no problem," he said.



Athawale said his ministry is mulling to increase inter-caste marriages encouragement money to Rs 2.50 lakh.



"I request Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to also enhance inter-caste marriages encouragement money from the current Rs 50,000 given in the state," he said.



Vaidya had on Friday said at the Jaipur Literature Festival that even B R Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations, and the reservations policy should be reviewed.



However, after Vaidya's remarks kicked up a row, the Sangh clarified that as provided by the Constitution should continue and there should be no unnecessary controversy.

Press Trust of India