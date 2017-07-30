NDA will get 55% votes, Congress will fall below 10% in 2019, claims BJP

The (BJP)-led Democratic (NDA) will get 55 per cent vote share in 2019 general to retain power, party's spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao claimed on Saturday.

He said with 73 per cent Indians supporting Narendra Modi's government, as showed by a recent survey, and the coming to power in one state after the other, the NDA's vote share would go up to 55 per cent from the 42 per cent it polled in 2014.

Rao said this would be only the second time in the independent India that a government would be formed with over 50 per cent vote share.

The leader also forecast that for the first time, the Congress would get less than 10 per cent votes.

He also cited the survey by global polling giant Gallup, which revealed that with the support of 73 per cent, Modi is the most popular leader and his government is among the most trusted in the world.

Rao said that the was expanding across the country and coming to power in states, where nobody gave it a chance. "What opposition has seen is just a trickle. electoral tsunami will take states like Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal," he said.

The spokesman claimed that Karnataka was already in the fold as the party was sure to win with a two-thirds majority.

He attributed the massive expansion of across the county to its positive and positive governance and the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah.

"On the other hand Congress has become symbol of all negative values in It's contraction is due to corruption, its support to Pakistani elements and Kashmiri separatists and its vote bank politics," he said.

Rao said Congress would be completely wiped out under the leadership of Rahu Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi will be the last dynast in the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty," he added.

Pointing out that the had 33 parties, he said the partners were benefiting because of their with the

He blamed the Congress and the Rashtriya (RJD) for losing their government in Bihar, saying they did not learn lessons from their mistakes and supported corruption.

Defending the move to join hands with (United), he said the people of Bihar had given a mandate for good governance but Nitish Kumar realised that he couldn't deliver this in with the RJD.

Rao said it was a master stroke by the as it not only got a state back in its governance but also weakened the opposition Grand

