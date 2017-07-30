NDA will get 55% votes, Congress will fall below 10% in 2019, claims BJP

He said with 73 per cent Indians supporting Narendra Modi's government, as showed by a recent survey, and the BJP
coming to power in one state after the other, the NDA's vote share would go up to 55 per cent from the 42 per cent it polled in 2014.
Rao said this would be only the second time in the independent India that a government would be formed with over 50 per cent vote share.
The BJP
leader also forecast that for the first time, the Congress would get less than 10 per cent votes.
He also cited the survey by global polling giant Gallup, which revealed that with the support of 73 per cent, Modi is the most popular leader and his government is among the most trusted in the world.
Rao said that the BJP
was expanding across the country and coming to power in states, where nobody gave it a chance. "What opposition has seen is just a trickle. BJP
electoral tsunami will take states like Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal," he said.
The BJP
spokesman claimed that Karnataka was already in the BJP
fold as the party was sure to win with a two-thirds majority.
He attributed the massive expansion of BJP
across the county to its positive politics
and positive governance and the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah.
"On the other hand Congress has become symbol of all negative values in politics.
It's contraction is due to corruption, its support to Pakistani elements and Kashmiri separatists and its vote bank politics," he said.
Rao said Congress would be completely wiped out under the leadership of Rahu Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi will be the last dynast in the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty," he added.
Pointing out that the NDA
had 33 parties, he said the partners were benefiting because of their alliance
with the BJP.
He blamed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal
(RJD) for losing their government in Bihar, saying they did not learn lessons from their mistakes and supported corruption.
Defending the BJP
move to join hands with Janata Dal
(United), he said the people of Bihar had given a mandate for good governance but Nitish Kumar realised that he couldn't deliver this in alliance
with the RJD.
Rao said it was a master stroke by the BJP
as it not only got a state back in its governance but also weakened the opposition Grand Alliance.
