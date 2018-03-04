NDPP's Neiphiu Rio has majority and should form govt: Nagaland Governor

Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Governor P B Acharya said on Sunday after a meeting with the leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday. A senior leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the BJP, said Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in saying he has the support of 32 MLAs. Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting. The and the have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, secretary general Abu Metha said. Rio met the governor along with president Chingwang Konyak, state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said. Rio is a three-time chief minister of the state.