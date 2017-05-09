NEET 2017: Girls forced to remove bra, buttons in Kerala; politicians irked

The authorities allegedly forcing a girl to remove the button of her jeans and another to remove her bra in a bid to 'stop cheating and irregularities' in one of the centres where the Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam was conducted in Kerala has invited the ire of many politicians across the country.

The social activists and politicians have demanded for an investigation against the officials who committed the aforementioned.

Congress leader Sangeeta Sharma said, "Such kind of investigation during examination especially with girls is very wrong. If such kind of investigation is needed, then it should be conducted only by women. I condemn such things. This is very shameful for whole country and to all the women. If such kind of checking during examination starts to happen, then for sure women will start stop giving exams."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V.V. Rajesh said, "It is reported that some unfortunate things happened yesterday with candidates, who appeared for the NEET exam. I think the investigation has already been started to find out the actual culprits and stringent action will be taken against the person who has directed the invigilators to remove the clothes of the candidates. It is unfortunate and the BJP's stand is very clear on this."

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja told ANI, "This is a very shameful thing. There needs to be a proper investigation against the person who has given such instructions. Instead of having metal detector at the venue, the children were asked to take off their clothes; their clothes were torn off. Those involved in this must be given punishment."

Earlier on Sunday, the authorities allegedly forced a girl to remove the button of her jeans which was metallic. Another 17-year-old student was forced to remove her bra as a part of stringent measures to "stop cheating and irregularities" in the medical entrance examination.

Many students faced the same issue. In one of the reported cases, the sleeves of their clothes were also torn off, citing it was against the issued norms.

The incident has triggered a controversy in the state and the state human rights commission said it would look into the issue.