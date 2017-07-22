The (BJP) on Saturday said that Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah's suggestion of involving a third party to resolve Kashmir issue reeks of sheer irresponsibility.

leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the family and the Abdullah family who are responsible for the incumbent crisis in Kashmir.

"Farooq Abdullah's statement is very irresponsible and condemnable. Abdullah's and the family are the reason that Kashmir is still under fire," said Trivedi.

Treading similar path another leader Dilip Ghosh said that Abdullah's political comments are of no use.

"Farooq Abdullah's is of no use. He sometimes speaks in favour of the separatists and sometimes in favour of So we should not trust or levy attention to his statement," said Ghosh.

Yesterday, Abdullah said that should approach third parties, such as the United States and China, to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

