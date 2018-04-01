Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to visit India on Friday

Prime Minister of Nepal is coming to New Delhi Friday on his first after taking the top job. Prime Minister will receive him at the airport and President will host a banquet for him — a gesture that sets the visit apart.Oli will not travel out of Delhi. The mood is expected to be jovial and convivial in a forgive-and-forget atmosphere following “blockades” imposed on Nepal and anxiety over China-Nepal entente.

Poll preparation

After the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections, all parties have advanced the dates for finalisation of candidates. The Congress manifesto may be released this week. The party’s screening committee meeting, earlier scheduled for April 9 and 10, has been advanced and the first list of candidates is expected this week. BJP’s top state leaders are already in Delhi to finalise candidates. Its manifesto is ready. And the Janata Dal (Secular) is telescoping its feasts – vegetarian and non-vegetarian – calendar for voters! BS Reporters

Campaign trail

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Shivamogga in Karnataka on Tuesday. His tour follows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah’s successful visit to the region where the BJP is strong. Gandhi is expected to visit Davangere soon after Shivamogga.