New era of growth in Bihar, says Amit Shah after JD(U) decides to join NDA

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the decision of the JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to join the NDA and said it heralded a a "new era of development" in the state.
The party today passed a resolution at its national executive meeting to become part of the NDA.
"I welcome the JD(U) decision of joining NDA, as this will not only strengthen the NDA but will also begin a new era of development and growth in Bihar," Shah said.
Shah had last week invited JD(U) to join NDA in a meeting with Nitish Kumar.
The JD(U) national executive also put its seal of approval on the Bihar unit's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress and join hands with the BJP to form a government in Bihar.
JD(U) senior leader Sharad Yadav skipped the party's national executive committee meeting and attended a parallel programme, Jan Adalat, with those loyal to him, including suspended JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari.
Sharad Yadav fell out with Nitish Kumar over his decision to join hands with the BJP.
A few JD(U) MPs are expected to get a cabinet berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Cabinet in the coming days, sources said.
