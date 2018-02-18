'New India' on horizon, slain BJP workers' sacrifice not in vain: Amit Shah

(BJP) chief on Sunday said that the party is moving ahead to bring to reality the dream of a 'New India' under the leadership of Prime Minister

Attending the inauguration ceremony of BJP's new headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Shah said, "Under the leadership of Modi Ji, this organisation of 11 Crore members is moving ahead to bring to reality the dream of a 'New India'."

The chief said, "Today is a very auspicious day for the A dream of millions of workers across the country is going to be fulfilled. Every member used to dream of BJP's own office.

Now, when the Prime Minister inaugurates this, this dream will turn into reality."

Shah also added that the sacrifices of the slain party workers in Tripura, Kerala, and Karnataka would not go in vain.

"Many party workers have been slain in Tripura, Kerala, and Karnataka, but this has not stopped our workers from relentlessly working for the party. Their sacrifices won't go in vain," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, veteran LK Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal were also present at the inauguration ceremony.