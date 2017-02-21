New scam under the guise of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' unfolding in UP

A new scam is unfolding in the poll-bound as the Ministry of Women and Child Development has received lakhs of application forms, filled up and signed by parents of girl children from the state seeking cash benefits under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme of the Centre.

Even thought the scheme does not have any cash benefit component, parents have been buying fake forms which are available from stationery shops to Jan Suvidha Kendras, for Rs 5-10, the Times of India reported.

The parents are being informed that the form will entitle them to cash benefits worth Rs 2 lakh each in the name of their daughters, and the money would be credited to their accounts when the girl reaches the age of 18. Nearly 30,000 forms have been sent from virtually each district in the state in the past fortnight.

The Ministry had already issued a warning notice to the public asking them to be beware of such fraud. But the warning has seemed to be falled on deaf ears.

According to the 'guidelines' printed on the single page application form, girls and women aged between 8 and 32 years are eligible to submit their applications to the ministry, the report said.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015.