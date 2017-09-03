Newsmaker: Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, at home with economy and security

A seasoned bureaucrat and right-hand man of former defence minister George Fernandes, Rajiv Gauba on Thursday took charge as Union home secretary, after the superannuation of incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi. A 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, the 58-year-old Gauba will have a two-year tenure in the sensitive post. Gauba had joined the home ministry as an officer on special duty (OSD) on June 27 after he was named the new home secretary. He had served as secretary in the Union urban development ministry before being given the new assignment. Earlier, he had worked in ...