Newsmaker: Narayan Rane on the winding path of self-respect

None was particularly surprised when Narayan Rane walked out of the Congress party to form his own. Rane has formed a Swabhimani Paksha, though why he needed to form a political party to uphold his swabhiman (self-respect), only his friends and he can explain. He was a Shiv Sainik for close to three decades till 2005, when, after a long spell of skirmishing, that party split. Following differences between heir-apparent Uddhav and his cousin, Raj, the latter quit to float his own outfit. And, angered at consistent marginalisation, Rane left the Sena. Rane is a Maratha and belongs to ...