Newsmaker: Rajinikanth holds political script close to his chest

Could you think of another film actor who has been “successful” in Tamil Nadu politics apart from the Big Three – MGR, Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi? Sivaji Ganesan tried. He was one of the big greats in Tamil cinema. But, despite popularity and fabulous acting skills, he was not a success in politics.

He started in the Congress, lost the faith and launched his own party, Tamizha Munnetra Munnani, which contested all seats in the 1989 Assembly elections. He could not win, losing the seat he contested by about 10,000 votes to the DMK. “When we take wrong ...