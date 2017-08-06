Newsmaker: Shankersinh Vaghela, return of the mutineer

In the 22 years since Shankersinh Vaghela staged a coup against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), life has come a full circle for the Congress party in Gujarat. The latter’s head in the state legislative assembly, he quit the party. Which caused six other members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to quit right before the Rajya Sabha polls. So, the Congress flew 40-odd others in a late night flight on July 28 to Bengaluru, to "protect them" from an allegedly bribing BJP. Many have since termed the act ‘Khajuraho Part 2’, referring to Vaghela flying ...