Newsmaker: Shankersinh Vaghela, return of the mutineer

In the 22 years since Shankersinh Vaghela staged a coup against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), life has come a full circle for the Congress party in Gujarat. The latter’s head in the state legislative assembly, he quit the party. Which caused six other members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to quit right before the Rajya Sabha polls. So, the Congress flew 40-odd others in a late night flight on July 28 to Bengaluru, to "protect them" from an allegedly bribing BJP. Many have since termed the act ‘Khajuraho Part 2’, referring to Vaghela flying ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?