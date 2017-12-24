Newsmaker: The problem that is Narayan Rane

There is an award-winning Marathi novel where the problem of the protagonist is that nothing much is happening in his life.

The current travails of Narayan Rane, former chief minister of Maharashtra, are somewhat similar. Once a powerful leader in the state from coastal Konkan, the 65-year-old Rane founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) in early October, with the hope that he would be inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet sooner than later. His party is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Known as one of the more efficient CMs ...