Nitin Patel has his way, gets Gujarat finance ministry as Modi, Shah yield

In a first in the Gujarat (BJP), Prime and party Amit Shah were on Sunday forced to return the finance portfolio to Deputy Chief Nitin Patel, following two days of sulking by the latter for being given a second slot in the new Cabinet but not the portfolios matching his stature.

Nitin Patel, who is in public life since 1977 and with the BJP from 1980, had withdrawn into a shell at his residence in Ahmedabad for two days without occupying his ministerial mansion on Thursday and Friday after Chief Rupani distributed the portfolios to his new team, and did not give the key finance, urban development and petrochemicals portfolios to him.



Patel had felt slighted way back in 2016, when Rupani, ranked junior to him in the party and experience, was made the chief after the forced exit of in the wake of the Patidar agitation. He had decided to keep quiet back then.

Rupani is considered close to Amit Shah while is Shah's bete noire and is believed to be in her camp. Inncidentally, the first woman Chief of Gujarat was known to be a confidant of Modi but the circumstances had then forced her to put in her papers.







had started giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels about his priorities as the Chief when, at the last minute, he was told that he was only a deputy and Rupani, then Gujarat BJP President, would be the Chief

This time too had to be content with the Deputy Chief Ministership but was shocked that his previous portfolios Finance and Urban Development were taken away from him and he was given Health and Family Welfare, Roads and Buildings and Narmada.



While new Saurabh Patel, son-in-law of industry doyen Dhirubhai Ambani's brother Ramnik Ambani, was given the Finance and Petrochemicals that he had handled earlier, the Chief retained Urban Development.

Rupani had dropped last year but took him in his new government.

After sulking for two days and even triggering protests from the Patels, eventually joined the Rupani cabinet saying Amit Shah had pledged to restore the key portfolios snatched from him.

"Amit Shah called me in the morning at 5.30 and promised to allot portfolios befitting me as the Deputy Chief and asked me to take charge," he told reporters. Patel then assumed charge as cabinet in Gandhinagar.

Rupani, who left for Rajkot to attend a function to felicitate him in his hometown, said: "Nitinbhai Patel had conveyed his feelings to the party leadership, which has made changes in the portfolios and honoured him and now the matter rests there. It is a big family, sometimes these things happen, but it is over now."

The move by the triggered widespread protests in the Patel community, with urging to quit the BJP and join the Congress. Senior Patel MLAs and other leaders in BJP also went to him and expressed their solidarity, including some asserting that he should be made the Chief

said: "It is not about the portfolios or power but it was about my self-respect as the second-in-command that had been hurt. There was no way I was even thinking of quitting the government or the party for which I have sacrificed 40 years of my life and career."

He added: "I request my supporters to withdraw the 'bandh' announcement for Monday, called in support of my demands."

The Sardar Patel Group, which had spearheaded the Patidar agitation along with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) led by Hardik Patel, called for a statewide 'bandh' on Monday.

