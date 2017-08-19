Nitish Kumar crushed morality to work as Amit Shah's servant: Congress

The on Saturday said that Chief Minister who was once a respected leader is now working as (BJP) president Amit Shah's servant.

Nitish recently walked away from the grand alliance with (RJD) and the to join hands with the last month to form government.

leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Many leaders in the party are tensed because of Nitish's decision. The way he switched sides was astonishing. Nobody has ever done such an act before. He has crushed his morality. He has become a weak chief minister. There was a time when he was a respected leader, but now he is working as Amit Shah's servant. So, I believe that all the respected JD-U leaders will leave the party."

Nitish and senior rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav are at loggerheads since the grand alliance was broken in

Kumar later today will be holding party's executive meeting in Patna where on the other hand Yadav's faction will simultaneously hold a separate meeting in the capital.

However the said that it has no concern with what Yadav does, as he has adopted negative and will face the consequences in the long run.

"We know that (United) is led by ji and this party is an ally of the and the Democratic Alliance (NDA). What other leaders do and say is not our concern. Sharad Yadav is getting isolated because he has adopted negative and negative does not work in the long run," leader Sudhesh Verma said.

Yadav recently launched 'Sanjhi Virsasat Bachao Manch' to oppose alleged divisive of the and will be holding a similar programme today.

