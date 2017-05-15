Nitish Kumar favours second term for President Pranab Mukherjee

Bihar Chief Minister has favoured a second term for President He, however, put the ball in the Modi government's court, saying the Centre should try and build a consensus on the Presidential candidate.

"The President represents the entire country and its people, and as such, the ruling party at the Centre should take initiative to create a consensus on the candidate for the top constitutional post after holding talks with all Opposition parties," he said after his 'Lok Samvad' programme in Patna on Monday.

However, if the ruling party does not go for consensus, then it is the Opposition's duty to put up a joint candidate for president's post, he said.

The president said that re-election of President Mukherjee with consensus will set a good precedent. The Bihar Chief Minister said, "What could be better if he gets a second term, but that has to be decided by the ruling party at the Centre."