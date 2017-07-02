Nitish Kumar keeping the grand alliance on tenterhooks

Until a couple of months ago, Kumar was in favour of a united opposition

Until a couple of months ago, Kumar was in favour of a united opposition

On June 17, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, along with his wife, Rabri Devi, and both his minister sons, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, attended the Iftar party hosted by Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence in Patna. Prasad used the occasion to showcase the unity of the grand alliance and dismissed any rift between him and Kumar. They smiled and posed before the cameras and their bonhomie seemed genuine. Just a week later the bonhomie was nowhere to be seen. Kumar did turn up at an Iftar party hosted by Prasad, but ...

Satyavrat Mishra