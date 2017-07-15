Nitish Kumar may succumb to pressure to retain power: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief on Saturday said Chief Minister might demand Tejashwi Yadav's resignation in order to retain his position in the state.

"We have been saying from day one that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in order to retain his position, can succumb to pressure. I said that Tejashwi will not give resignation. should have suspended him on the very first day only," Manjhi told ANI.

Manjhi said, in the end, both the sides will come up with something to save the alliance and stay in the government.

Earlier today, the (United) said that party leader has not demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named in a First Information Report (FIR).

The JD-U, however, demanded that Tejashvi should come out 'clean'.

With regards to reports of an apparent rift in the RJD-JD (U) 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance, Tyagi re-iterated Lalu's stance on it, and said nothing will be done to harm their 'baby'.

"The JD (U) and are the last people who will do anything to tamper with the mahagathbandhan. It is our baby, which was initiated by There is no question at all of ending it," he said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Lalu had earlier stated that the grand alliance in is an unbreakable bond, adding that the RJD will not let the (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between the JD (U), Congress and the RJD.

It is being said that after the JD (U) urged to come out clean on the corruption charges imposed by the CBI and the ED and asked Lalu to declare his assets and reveal the source of income, the rift between the alliance partners in the state seemed to have widened, indicating that the alliance is inching towards a split.

Earlier last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejaswi.

However, Lalu on Friday said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Deputy Chief Minister.

"The Vidhan Mandal of our party has taken a decision that will not resign," Lalu told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

"An FIR is not sufficient reason for the resignation," he added.

This assertion from the RJD chief thus brought an end to speculations that Tejaswi Yadav might step down from the post to save the ruling alliance.

