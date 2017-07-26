Nitish Kumar quits as the chief minister of Bihar

-
ALSO READNitish not aligning with the BJP for now, says Sushil Kumar Modi Diffusing focus by deferring meet The lowdown on the scams linked to Lalu Prasad's family Fodder scam & Lalu Prasad: Timeline of events that haunt former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad ask Congress, Left to build anti-BJP alliance
-
Soon after Kumar's resignation announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him for his efforts to act against corruption. He said:
भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं
देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU