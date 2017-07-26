Nitish Kumar quits as the chief minister of Bihar

Amid differences with alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Wednesday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, citing inability to work because of the strains within the coalition.

“Given the changing circumstances in the state, it has become impossible for the alliance to work. I never demanded that anyone in the government should quit. But if there have been allegations, it is imperative for the person concerned to make a statement and come out clean," Kumar said.

The development follows the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s firm stand earlier in the day that his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister would not resign.

Prasad’s RJD is in the government in the state in alliance with Kumar’s JD(U) and the Congress Party. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently lodged a first information report (FIR) against in the land-for-hotels case, there had been demands for him to quit the government.

Soon after Kumar's announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him for his efforts to act against corruption. He said:





भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं