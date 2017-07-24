Nitish Kumar's balancing act: When he said no to Rahul, but also to Vaghela

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is proving to be a consummate trapeze artist.

On Saturday, while meeting Vice-President in New Delhi, he said no to the latter’s entreaties about not pushing the 'grand alliance' in Bihar to the brink by insisting on the resignation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s son, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav.





ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar in a bind: Quit the alliance with Lalu or risk reputation According to sources, Kumar told Gandhi that if Yadav is chargesheeted and arrested, he would need to quit the government. The Janata Dal (United) has reminded the of the embarrassment that the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had faced over the issue of the chief’s conviction in the fodder scam.

However, Kumar also told Gandhi that he didn’t intend to support former Gujarat leader The 77-year-old leader has recently quit as the leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly. Indications are that Vaghela is on his way out of the





ALSO READ: Vaghela's exit: With Guj polls nearing, Cong, BJP wary of ex-CMs next move Kumar and Vaghela had met nearly a month back. According to sources, the meeting had come about at the initiative of election strategist Prashant Kishor. After seniors in the leadership resisted moves to have Kishor and his team strategise for the party in the Gujarat Assembly polls, which are due in December this year, the election strategist is helping the YSR in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, Vaghela sought Kumar’s support and also that of his party, the JD(U), to put together a "third force" in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The argument put forth was that Congress, under its current leadership in Gujarat, would be unable to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and circumstances were conducive for the emergence of a 'third force'.

The plan was to knit together an alliance with Vaghela, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Party (NCP), the JD(U), Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, and extreme backward communities’ leader Kalpesh Thakur.

However, Kumar rejected the offer. Kumar and other leaders conveyed to Vaghela that Congress, despite losing to BJP in elections in Gujarat, still commanded over 40 per cent of the vote share and no alternative alliance would be effective without the in it.