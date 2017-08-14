Nitish Kumar suspends 21 for anti-party activities, supporting Sharad Yadav

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Monday suspended 21 members, including former minister Ramai Ram, on charges of anti-party activities after they backed rebel leader Sharad Yadav, who has opposed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to tie up with the



Among the leaders suspended are Arjun Rai, a former MP from Sitamarhi.

JD-U President Vashistha Narayan Singh issued a statement naming the 21 who were stripped off their primary membership.

The JD-U on Saturday removed Sharad Yadav, who opposed the party's decision to ally with the in Bihar, as its leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with R.C.P. Singh, a trusted lieutenant of

On Friday, the JD-U suspended its Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party after he attended a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

