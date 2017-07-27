Nitish Kumar's moral high ground made of loose, unstable mud: Karan Thapar

Nitish Kumar may believe he’s handled the political situation in Bihar with deftness and the fact that he continues as chief minister, albeit with a reduced but still assured majority, could be seen as proof of that. There is, however, another side to the picture in which he emerges very differently. His moral stature has suffered a damaging blow and it’s possible it may never recover its former credibility. There is no doubt that the continuation of Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister, after an FIR had been lodged against him, was improper and unacceptable. It was ...