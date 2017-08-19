Nitish-led JD(U) formally ditches Grand Alliance to join hands with BJP

The national
executive also put its seal of approval on the party’s decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance
with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress, to join hands with the BJP
and form a government in Bihar.
Making the announcement, party leader KC Tyagi categorically denied that there was any split in the party following differences with senior leader Sharad Yadav.
"The JD(U) national
executive meeting chaired by party president Nitish Kumar
approved a resolution to become part of the NDA," he said.”
BJP
president Amit Shah during a meeting with our (JD-U) president Nitish Kumar
recently had urged him to bring the JD(U)
into the NDA.
The national
executive committee approved it and now we have become part of NDA," Tyagi said.
Flanked by the party's senior leaders R C P Singh, Harbansh and Pawan Varma among others, he denied that there was any split in the party.
Sixteen out of 20 state unit presidents, all its 71 MLAs and 30 MLCs in Bihar
and all office bearers of the party committees appointed by Nitish Kumar
with the consent of Sharad Yadav
were present in the national
executive and became part of the decision, he said.
"So how can there be split in JD(U)?
"
The party, he said, would wait till August 27, the day of RJD's rally here, before initiating any action against Sharad Yadav.
JD(U)
will hold an open session during the day in which chief minister and JD(U)
president Nitish Kumar
would be present.
Sharad Yadav
skipped the national
executive committee meeting and attended a parallel programme, Jan Adalat, of those loyal to him, including suspended JD(U)
Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari.
