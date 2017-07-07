Nitish's balancing act after CBI raids on ally Lalu

Neither wants to rock alliance in Bihar, nor be seen backing RJD chief in fresh graft case

New Delhi/Patna, 7 JulyBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is neither willing to rock the alliance government that he leads in the state, nor be seen supporting ally Lalu Prasad in the fresh case of alleged corruption that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and his family members are faced with.While concerned that his image and that of his party, the Janata Dal (United) shouldn't get sullied by coming out in Prasad's support, Kumar's government plans to brazen out the controversy in the short term since it would take two months for a chargesheet to be filed, followed by a protracted court case.JD(U) has also prepared its defence for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s demand that Kumar sack his Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav. Tejaswi, one of two sons of Prasad, has been named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR (first information report), along with his parents and some others, including Sarla Gupta, wife of Prasad's confidante and former union minister Prem Chand Gupta.JD (U) is ...

JD (U) is likely to argue that if can continue as a union minister in the cabinet despite being chargesheeted in the case relating to the conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid, so can Tejaswi until such time that he is convicted by a court of law.



It could, however, put Kumar in a fix and put pressure on the alliance if Prime Minister were to ask Bharti to quit the union cabinet. Prasad has said more than once that Tejaswi is his successor.



The would need to file its chargesheet within 60-days of the lodging of the FIR on Wednesday. Today, teams raided dozen premises across the country, including Prasad’s residence in Patna, in connection with alleged irregularities in leasing two railway hotels to a private company on a long term lease when Prasad was the Railway minister in the government at the Centre.



Kumar and his party leaders maintained an inscrutable silence on the issue. A spokesperson said there was a gag order from the top leadership to not comment on the issue. Kumar, suffering a mild fever, was today in Rajgir, a tourist destination a hundred km from Patna. Kumar leads the JD(U)-RJD- alliance government in Bihar.



The also didn’t offer any defence of Prasad, but Nationalist Party leader Tariq Anwar accused the Modi government of a well thought out strategy to harass the Opposition by suing and other central agencies to frame its leaders in false cases.



In Patna, Prasad said: “It’s a conspiracy of Narendra Modi, and the (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) against me and my family.”



Information and Broadcasting Minister rejected accusations of political vendetta. “Where is in this? The is doing its duty and it is allowed to do so,” Naidu said.



Party sources conceded the challenge before Kumar is to ensure his image of an honest politician isn’t blotted, but he also doesn’t want to play in the hands of BJP’s design to break the ‘grand alliance’ in Bihar, which is being looked as a model to replicate across the country, particularly in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, if is to be defeated in 2019. The chief has announced a unity rally of the Opposition in Patna on August 27.



Some within JD (U), as also a senior leader in Bihar BJP, say the latest crisis would only strengthen Kumar, since Prasad’s fresh troubles would erode his bargaining power within the ‘grand alliance’ in Bihar. JD (U) sources also pointed out the ‘grand alliance’ between Prasad and Kumar had come in 2015 when the chief had already been convicted in the fodder scam case.



As for the case, it also includes names of former MD PK Goel and Directors of Sujata Hotels, Vijay Koccher and Vinay Koccher. The simultaneous raids were conducted at premises in in Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurugram.



Bihar has a 243-member assembly. is the largest partner in the alliance with 80 seats, followed by 71 of Kumar’s JD (U) and 27 of the The majority mark is 122-seats.



Archis Mohan and Satyavrat Mishra