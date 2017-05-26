Nitish skips Sonia's call, to attend Modi's lunch for Mauritius PM tomorrow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who skipped an opposition meeting called by president in Delhi on Friday, is likely to attend a lunch being hosted by Prime Minister on Saturday in honour of visiting Pravind Jugnauth, setting political tongues wagging.

" has been invited by Modi for the lunch on Saturday in honour of P. Jugnauth," a JD-U leader said.

JD-U leaders, while reluctant to say much on Saturday's meeting, remarked that it will be purely an "official meeting" and nothing to do with

" will submit a list of unfulfilled promises made to Bihar, including a special financial package and his old demand of special category status for the state. It is not going to be a meeting to discuss politics," a senior JD-U leader said.

had recently called over phone and discussed with him the possibility of a consensus opposition candidate in the Presidential election. The Bihar Chief Minister is reported to have favoured a second term for incumbent Pranab Mukherjee.

However, his absence on Friday at the luncheon meeting convened by Gandhi to discuss the issue set off speculation that something could be amiss in the opposition camp, more so after the recent Income Tax raids on the properties of chief Lalu Prasad's kin.