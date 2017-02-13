No clarity on Priyanka's campaign in Cong bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli

There is no clarity to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign schedule in the Gandhi family bastions of and in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh as party strategists are still debating her role given the friendly fight between the Samajwadi Party and the in three Assembly seats Amethi, Unchahaar and Gauriganj.

The SP has fielded Gayatri Prajapati in Amethi, Manoj Pandey in Unchahaar and Rakesh Pratap Singh in Gauriganj Assembly seats that fall under the and Parliamentary constituencies.

The Congress, which has fielded candidates on all the 10 seats falling under the two Lok Sabha constituencies, is banking on Priyanka's charisma to swing votes in favour of the grand old party.

Her presence is also sought by the local leaders as Priyanka has maintained a strong connect with the workers and the voters alike over the past decades.

Some managers were planning that she should skip the seats where friendly fight is taking place to avoid any stress on the alliance but sources close to Priyanka argued this was a small issue for her.

Local party leaders had recently said she would start campaigning in the VVIP areas from February 14 and would spend around five days.

According to sources close to Priyanka, her campaign schedule has still not been finalised and it was not decided if she would go or not go or go alone or along with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

"See, for her the big thing was the alliance between SP- where she played her role. The friendly fight issue is much below her level. Why would she stop short of campaigning," said a senior leader.

Rahul may address a rally in on February 18 and in on February 24.

Sources said there was still time to take a final call on her campaign role as will vote in phase four on February 23 while will go to polls in phase five on February 27.

Earlier there were speculation that she would step out of the family bastions to seek votes in favour of party candidates across all the seven phases but she stayed away.

There were also talks that she could be campaigning jointly with Dimple Yadav, wife of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav but that too is a remote possibility, said sources close to her.