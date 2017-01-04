No objection to Punjab, Goa voting on same day, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no objection to Punjab and Goa -- the only two states where it is contesting elections -- going to polls on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said people were waiting for the announcement of the polling schedule for a long time to bring to power in the two states.

"Now people will openly support and work for the in Punjab and Goa," Kejriwal told reporters here.

He added that the won't name any chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, which along with Goa would vote on February 4. He said a new chief minister would be elected by legislators after the polls.

In Goa, the has named former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as the chief ministerial candidate.

Kejriwal said his party had no objection to both Punjab and Goa voting on the same day.

The leader claimed his party was poised to win more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

"The countdown has started for the ruling parties in Punjab and Goa," Kejriwal said.